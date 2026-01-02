Left Menu

Earthquake Rattles Southern Mexico, Interrupts Presidential Event

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck southern Mexico near the Pacific coast in Guerrero state, causing widespread alarm but no immediate injuries or damages. The tremor interrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum's press conference in Mexico City, where residents briefly evacuated. Guerrero, home to popular resorts like Acapulco, remains on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:14 IST
Earthquake Rattles Southern Mexico, Interrupts Presidential Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 shook southern Mexico on Friday, causing panic among millions following the New Year holiday. The tremor briefly interrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum's press conference, as alarm bells rang out and the ground shook under her feet.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck near Guerrero state's Pacific coast at a depth of 35 km (22 miles). Despite the intensity, officials, including Sheinbaum and Guerrero's governor, reported no injuries or significant damage in the wake of the quake.

In Mexico City, Sheinbaum swiftly evacuated with attending journalists as nearby residents took to the streets amidst the sound of barking dogs. Guerrero, known for its resort areas like Acapulco, remains vigilant following its previous devastation from a Category 5 hurricane in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

 India
2
Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

 Global
3
Capital's Road Signs Get a High-Tech Makeover with QR Codes

Capital's Road Signs Get a High-Tech Makeover with QR Codes

 India
4
Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience

Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026