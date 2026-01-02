Earthquake Rattles Southern Mexico, Interrupts Presidential Event

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 shook southern Mexico on Friday, causing panic among millions following the New Year holiday. The tremor briefly interrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum's press conference, as alarm bells rang out and the ground shook under her feet.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck near Guerrero state's Pacific coast at a depth of 35 km (22 miles). Despite the intensity, officials, including Sheinbaum and Guerrero's governor, reported no injuries or significant damage in the wake of the quake.

In Mexico City, Sheinbaum swiftly evacuated with attending journalists as nearby residents took to the streets amidst the sound of barking dogs. Guerrero, known for its resort areas like Acapulco, remains vigilant following its previous devastation from a Category 5 hurricane in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)