Tensions Erupt in Ballari: BJP Demands Action Against Congress Over Violence

The Karnataka State BJP has officially raised concerns about the violent incident in Ballari, submitting a formal complaint to Karnataka's Director General of Police, M A Saleem. The incident involved a heated clash between Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy over a contested banner, culminating in a shooting that left one individual dead.

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has accused Bharath Reddy and his supporters of firing the fatal shot, questioning the basis of the complaint filed against Janardhana Reddy, whom he claims was not at fault. The conflict has spurred demands for the arrest of Congress leaders involved, with BJP leaders calling for immediate action.

R Ashoka, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, articulated the party's demands for a fair investigation. He criticized the handling of the situation, stating that Congress 'gundas' targeted Janardhana Reddy, creating a misleading narrative. He, along with BJP leaders, stresses that the incident is viewed as a politically charged attack, demanding an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge.

