Tensions Erupt in Ballari: BJP Demands Action Against Congress Over Violence

The Karnataka BJP lodged a complaint concerning the Ballari violence with the state's top police. The clash allegedly initiated by Congress MLA Bharath Reddy led to a shooting incident. BJP leaders demand a thorough investigation, accusing the Congress of orchestrating a politically driven attack against BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:41 IST
BJP delegation submitted a complaint to Karnataka DGP over Ballari violence (Photo/Office of R Ashoka). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka State BJP has officially raised concerns about the violent incident in Ballari, submitting a formal complaint to Karnataka's Director General of Police, M A Saleem. The incident involved a heated clash between Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy over a contested banner, culminating in a shooting that left one individual dead.

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has accused Bharath Reddy and his supporters of firing the fatal shot, questioning the basis of the complaint filed against Janardhana Reddy, whom he claims was not at fault. The conflict has spurred demands for the arrest of Congress leaders involved, with BJP leaders calling for immediate action.

R Ashoka, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, articulated the party's demands for a fair investigation. He criticized the handling of the situation, stating that Congress 'gundas' targeted Janardhana Reddy, creating a misleading narrative. He, along with BJP leaders, stresses that the incident is viewed as a politically charged attack, demanding an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

