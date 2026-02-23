Left Menu

U.S. Aid in Operation Leading to Death of 'El Mencho'

The Mexican Embassy in Washington announced that U.S. intelligence aided a military operation, resulting in the death of Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho.' This action was a part of continued bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico, highlighting international collaboration in combating drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2026 01:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 01:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Mexican Embassy in Washington announced Sunday that information provided by the United States was instrumental in a military operation that led to the death of notorious Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho.'

In a statement on the social media platform X, the embassy emphasized that the operation was not solely reliant on Mexican intelligence. The success was also due to additional data shared by U.S. authorities, which were part of an ongoing cooperative framework between the two neighboring nations.

This collaboration underscores the deepening ties and shared commitments between Mexico and the United States in their efforts to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking networks affecting both countries.

