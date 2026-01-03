Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as SNDP Leader Calls Journalist an Extremist

DYFI criticized SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan for labeling a TV reporter as extremist. This has sparked controversy as DYFI urged unity against divisive forces. Natesan defended his actions, but the Kerala Union of Working Journalists condemned the remarks.

  India

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), has publicly condemned Vellappally Natesan, the General Secretary of SNDP Yogam. Natesan's comments labeling a TV reporter as an extremist have been criticized for being against the principles upheld by Sree Narayana Dharma.

The SNDP Yogam, representing the backward Ezhava community, faces backlash as DYFI stresses the importance of standing united against divisive forces. The Left group's statement highlighted the risk of weakening ideological resistance due to such remarks.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Natesan defended his actions, claiming the journalist in question disrespected him. However, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists has condemned his statements, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue free from communal labeling.

