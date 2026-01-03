Left Menu

Mass Resignations Shake National Citizen Party After Controversial Alliance

Thirteen leaders from the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) resigned following the controversial decision to form an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami ahead of Bangladesh's elections. This decision was met with internal opposition due to Jamaat's contentious history and allegations of political compromise, sparking wide criticism among party members.

Mass Resignations Shake National Citizen Party After Controversial Alliance
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a wave of dissent, the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) saw the resignation of thirteen central leaders over the past eight days. The resignations came in response to the NCP's controversial decision to align with Jamaat-e-Islami, raising eyebrows due to Jamaat's contentious political past.

The NCP, a prominent player in Bangladesh's upcoming elections, faced accusations of lacking transparency and compromising its political ideals. The Business Standard reported these developments amid growing internal unrest, particularly after the official announcement of the alliance by Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman.

The resignations began on December 25, with notable figures like Mir Arshadul Hoque stepping down, followed by others voicing their objections on memorandums and social media. They cited the alliance as detrimental to the party's credibility and values, reflecting deep divisions within the party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

