Political Shake-Up: Key Resignations in Bangladesh Interim Government

Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the health ministry in Bangladesh's interim government, has resigned. The move marks the second departure of a top official from the Muhammad Yunus-led administration in just a week.

The Cabinet Division announced late Tuesday that the President had accepted the resignation immediately, as reported by the Daily Star. While the exact reasons behind Rahman's decision remain unclear, Bengali daily Prothom Alo quotes him claiming he submitted his resignation a month prior, with its acceptance aligning with the end of his government service term.

Rahman's resignation follows the exit of Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, a fellow special assistant in the government, who resigned amid growing criticism over the administration's handling of law and order issues, including high-profile violent incidents.