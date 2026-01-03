CPI(M) Leader Slams U.S. Over Venezuela 'Abduction'

M. A. Baby, CPI(M) general secretary, has sharply criticized the United States for what he terms the 'abduction' of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, calling it a 'naked act of aggression' orchestrated by President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters, Baby accused the US of brazen aggression, noting the military buildup in the Caribbean under the guise of a narcotics operation. He remarked on the lack of evidence to back the US's claims and drew parallels to a similar 2002 Venezuela intervention that was countered by its citizens.

Baby emphasized India's historical role in the Non-Aligned Movement and the importance of its response as a third-world advocate. He denounced the US's disregard for international norms and called for UN intervention to address repeated imperialist actions. While stopping short of advocating for a complete US diplomatic break, Baby insisted that the American administration's moves be condemned.

(With inputs from agencies.)