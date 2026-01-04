Left Menu

Tragic Turn for Cook in Wrong-Side SUV Accident

Chandra Prakash, a cook from Uttar Pradesh, died in Gurugram after being hit by an SUV driving on the wrong side of the road. Prakash, who was working at a wedding, was seriously injured alongside three others. A police investigation is underway to find the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:09 IST
Tragic Turn for Cook in Wrong-Side SUV Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident, Chandra Prakash, a 55-year-old cook, succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital in Gurugram after a month-long battle for survival. The accident, which involved a wrong-side driving SUV, occurred on December 6 when Prakash was working at a wedding event.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Prakash was in Gurugram for work. Post-event, he was attending to his stalled autorickshaw when a Ford Endeavour, driven on the wrong side, struck him and three others, injuring all four. While Prakash suffered critical injuries, his colleagues Jogendra, Yogendra, and Vishal recovered.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are working to identify and apprehend the driver involved. The incident raises significant concerns about road safety and the dangers of irresponsible driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

