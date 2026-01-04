Shiv Sena Hails Decision to Drop Bangladeshi Pacer Amid Political Tensions

In a politically charged development, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has expressed approval of the recent decision to exclude Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) roster for the 2026 IPL season, citing ongoing political and human rights concerns.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey emphasized that Bangladeshi cricketers should not participate in matches on Indian soil, referencing alleged machinations between Bangladesh and Pakistan against India. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-aligned politician noted that the BCCI instructed KKR to release Rahman following public outcry and Shiv Sena's campaign for his exclusion.

The backlash against Rahman's inclusion resulted in threats directed at Dubey, leading him to seek police assistance. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board's instructions to the KKR were compliant with recent developments, and assured the team of a potential player replacement.

