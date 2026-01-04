Ashray: A New Dawn for Patient-Centric Care at AIIMS Delhi

In a groundbreaking move to enhance patient-centric healthcare, AIIMS, Delhi has partnered with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to launch the Ashray facility.

This initiative targets the overcrowding issue at the outpatient department by offering overnight shelter, transportation, and basic amenities to patients and their attendants.

Each participant receives a token number for OPD registration, ensuring order and comfort, while eco-friendly vehicles facilitate transport to and from the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)