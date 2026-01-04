Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Khalistani Syndicate: Chargesheet Filed Against Shooters

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two shooters involved in the Neemrana hotel firing case linked to Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala. The perpetrators, Puneet and Narinder Lalli, face charges under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:10 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant action by filing a chargesheet against Puneet and Narinder Lalli, the alleged main shooters in the 2024 Neemrana hotel firing case, purportedly linked to the Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala.

The accused have been charged under various offences in a court in Jaipur, Rajasthan, including the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, according to officials.

The investigation revealed that these Punjab-based individuals not only carried out the attack but were also involved in extortion activities, backed by Dala's syndicate, and had received sustained support in terms of funds, shelter, and weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

