Global Joy as Maduro Deposed: Venezuelans Celebrate New Era
Venezuelan migrants worldwide rejoiced following the U.S.-led removal of President Nicolas Maduro. Streets filled with celebrations as citizens reflected on their country's future after enduring years of hardship. Despite uncertainties, many remain hopeful for Venezuela's transformation and look forward to returning to a free homeland.
Venezuelans around the globe erupted in celebration as news of the U.S.-led deposition of President Nicolas Maduro spread. His government had been at the helm of one of the largest migration exoduses in recent memory.
Chants and cheers resonated from Latin American capitals to Spain as Venezuelans embraced a moment they had long awaited. "We are free. We are all elated that the dictatorship has fallen," said Khaty Yanez, celebrating in Santiago after seven years in Chile.
While joy filled the streets, uncertainty lingered about Venezuela's future. With hopeful eyes toward home, many Venezuelans abroad look to the upcoming changes in governance for a potential return to their homeland, now freed from dictatorship.
(With inputs from agencies.)