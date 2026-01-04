Global Joy as Maduro Deposed: Venezuelans Celebrate New Era

Venezuelans around the globe erupted in celebration as news of the U.S.-led deposition of President Nicolas Maduro spread. His government had been at the helm of one of the largest migration exoduses in recent memory.

Chants and cheers resonated from Latin American capitals to Spain as Venezuelans embraced a moment they had long awaited. "We are free. We are all elated that the dictatorship has fallen," said Khaty Yanez, celebrating in Santiago after seven years in Chile.

While joy filled the streets, uncertainty lingered about Venezuela's future. With hopeful eyes toward home, many Venezuelans abroad look to the upcoming changes in governance for a potential return to their homeland, now freed from dictatorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)