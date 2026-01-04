Left Menu

North Korea Sends Missile Message Amid Intensifying Global Tensions

North Korea launched missiles as South Korea's leader visits China, urging peace on the Korean peninsula. Seen as a message to China and to showcase its military strength, the launches followed recent U.S. action against Venezuela. Criticism arose from neighboring countries and international observers.

North Korea escalated tensions by launching ballistic missiles coinciding with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's visit to China. The timing appears strategic, symbolizing a message to China and showcasing their might in response to the U.S.'s recent action against Venezuela.

Aimed to deter China's closer ties with Seoul, the launches have drawn criticism. Both Seoul and Tokyo condemned the missile tests as provocative, with South Korea urging North Korea to halt actions violating U.N. resolutions. Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi labeled the launches a threat to regional peace.

This development comes as Kim Jong Un flexes military prowess ahead of the Workers' Party Congress, emphasizing the doubling of weapons production. South Korea seeks China's role in facilitating dialogue to ease peninsula tensions, despite North Korea's dismissal of prior diplomatic outreach.

