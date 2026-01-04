U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

China stands ready to leverage the U.S. attack on Venezuela, which involved capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, to enhance its geopolitical influence. Analysts assert that while the incident won't hasten any invasion of Taiwan, it offers China a platform to criticize Washington's international behavior.

Despite the audacious nature of the U.S. actions, analysts like William Yang from the International Crisis Group, believe China's focus remains on its domestic situation. Still, Trump's Venezuelan intervention provides Beijing with 'cheap ammunition' to argue against the U.S. on territorial issues, including Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Condemning the U.S. actions as violations of international law, China's response juxtaposes itself against American foreign policy. While Beijing stresses peaceful development, tensions remain as Taiwan, and the South China Sea continue to be key strategic interests. Analysts suggest Taiwan's position might push it closer to seeking U.S. support amidst these geopolitical dynamics.