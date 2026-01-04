International Tensions Rise as US Actions in Venezuela Spark Concerns
The US capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has raised international concern, including from India and the Indian National Congress (INC). The US plans to manage Venezuela until a stable transition is possible, amid Venezuelan condemnation and a declared state of national emergency.
The arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States has triggered global worry, including from India and the Indian National Congress (INC), who see it as a breach of international law.
New Delhi emphasized the need for a dialogue-based, peaceful resolution, stressing its support for Venezuelan citizens amid unfolding developments.
The US aims to oversee Venezuelan affairs until a secure transition is achieved, facing stark denunciation from Venezuela which has declared a national emergency.