Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against PM's Ajmer Dargah Ritual

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea on Monday that sought to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from offering a ceremonial 'chadar' at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The court declared the issue as non-justiciable, thus refusing to entertain the plea.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi concluded that continuing the tradition, initially started by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, remains a non-legal matter. The plea also targeted state support for the ceremony and recognition of Islamic scholar Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Petitioners Jitender Singh and Vishnu Gupta, associated with a Hindu organization, claimed that extending state-sponsored ceremonial honor violates India's sovereign and civilizational principles. Meanwhile, a civil suit concerning the origins of the Ajmer Dargah site remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)