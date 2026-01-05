Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against PM's Ajmer Dargah Ritual
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the Prime Minister's ceremonial offering at the Ajmer Dargah, claiming it to be non-justiciable and leaving the related civil suit unaffected.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea on Monday that sought to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from offering a ceremonial 'chadar' at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The court declared the issue as non-justiciable, thus refusing to entertain the plea.
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi concluded that continuing the tradition, initially started by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, remains a non-legal matter. The plea also targeted state support for the ceremony and recognition of Islamic scholar Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.
Petitioners Jitender Singh and Vishnu Gupta, associated with a Hindu organization, claimed that extending state-sponsored ceremonial honor violates India's sovereign and civilizational principles. Meanwhile, a civil suit concerning the origins of the Ajmer Dargah site remains pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)