UK Advocates for Peaceful Transition in Venezuela Amid US Strike

The UK has called for a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela following a US operation that captured President Nicolas Maduro. Britain, opposing Maduro's regime, awaits more information about the US strikes. Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized adherence to international law while monitoring developments closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:14 IST
The United Kingdom on Sunday emphasized the need for a 'safe and peaceful transition' of power in Venezuela following a US operation resulting in President Nicolas Maduro's capture. This statement comes after President Donald Trump ordered the operation in the South American nation.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the UK's longstanding opposition to Maduro's actions and expressed anticipation for detailed information on the US-conducted strikes. Starmer reiterated his commitment to international law, but refrained from commenting extensively on the rapidly evolving situation.

The UK government is closely monitoring events and plans to cooperate with US counterparts to ensure a transition reflecting Venezuelan people's will. The British Foreign Office has updated travel advisories, warning against all travel to Venezuela, as the UK denounces Maduro's legitimacy and pushes for peaceful governance change.

