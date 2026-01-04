Left Menu

Sarma Predicts Strong BJP Performance in Assam Elections

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed confidence in the BJP's potential to win 103 of 126 Assembly seats, citing post-delimitation increases. While poll projections remain early, Sarma also critiqued opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi. Currently, BJP holds 64 seats, strongly ahead of Congress as per predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:54 IST
Sarma Predicts Strong BJP Performance in Assam Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced optimism for the BJP's prospects in the state elections, projecting wins in 103 out of 126 Assembly seats. This increase follows the delimitation exercise, which adjusted constituency boundaries without altering total seat numbers.

Despite early predictions, Sarma indicated that political alliances and seat-sharing agreements are still in flux, with clearer results expected by February. An independent group previously forecasted BJP leading with 69-74 seats against Congress.

Sarma also sparred with opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi, thanking him sarcastically for his attention. In the current Assembly, BJP and allies dominate, whereas Congress has a significantly lesser share.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

 India
2
Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

 Nigeria
3
Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

 India
4
Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026