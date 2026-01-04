Sarma Predicts Strong BJP Performance in Assam Elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced optimism for the BJP's prospects in the state elections, projecting wins in 103 out of 126 Assembly seats. This increase follows the delimitation exercise, which adjusted constituency boundaries without altering total seat numbers.

Despite early predictions, Sarma indicated that political alliances and seat-sharing agreements are still in flux, with clearer results expected by February. An independent group previously forecasted BJP leading with 69-74 seats against Congress.

Sarma also sparred with opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi, thanking him sarcastically for his attention. In the current Assembly, BJP and allies dominate, whereas Congress has a significantly lesser share.