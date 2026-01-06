Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai's Civic Body Elections

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS respectively, are collaborating after two decades for the Mumbai civic elections. They are visiting party offices, known as 'shakhas', to rally support. The team includes Aaditya and Amit Thackeray, and vote counting will occur on January 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:49 IST
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai's Civic Body Elections
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, have formed an alliance ahead of the upcoming Mumbai civic polls. The Thackeray cousins are focusing on grassroots campaigning, choosing to visit 'shakhas' or party offices across the city.

After two decades of political separation, their collaboration aims to strengthen support for their combined candidates for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15. Instead of holding public rallies, the Thackerays are connecting with voters by making personal appearances at these party offices.

Raj Thackeray concentrated his efforts in suburban Malad, while Uddhav and other leaders like Aaditya and Amit Thackeray visited Kalina. The counting of votes is set to take place on January 16, marking a significant event for the Thackeray-led alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

