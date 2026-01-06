Rajasthan Leads Innovation with AI-ML Policies and Literacy Initiatives

The Rajasthan government has taken a significant step towards becoming an AI powerhouse, with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launching the state's Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning (AI-ML) Policy 2026. Also unveiled was the National AI Literacy Programme, at the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference held in Jaipur.

The policy's objectives include bolstering AI-driven education, startups, and digital governance. With an emphasis on e-governance, ethical use, and cybersecurity, the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India mission to transform Rajasthan into a leading IT hub.

The inauguration featured partnerships with Google, IIT Delhi, and NLU Jodhpur, set to pilot AI projects across sectors like health, agriculture, and transport. The National AI Literacy Programme aims to demystify AI for the masses, ensuring its practical application in creativity and daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)