Saudi-Backed Forces Reclaim Control in Yemen's Mukalla Amid Rising Tensions

Saudi-backed forces have regained control of Yemen's port city Mukalla from southern separatists after intense fighting supported by Saudi airstrikes. The region, once claimed by the Emirati-backed Southern Transitional Council, faced recent airstrikes from Saudi Arabia, heightening the strains between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Riyadh plans a reconciliation conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:04 IST
  • Yemen

Saudi-backed forces took control of Yemen's port city Mukalla on Sunday, regaining it from southern separatists after the city's seizure last month. The takeover was bolstered by Saudi airstrikes, leading to widespread military shifts in the region.

Footage from The Associated Press captured the National Shield Forces being warmly received by locals as they entered Mukalla in armed convoys. These developments came as the Southern Transitional Council, backed by the UAE, withdrew from key positions in the province.

Tensions have been high after last month's move by the STC into Hadramout and Mahra, areas rich in resources, which nudged out the Saudi-aligned National Shield Forces. The dynamics of war in Yemen remain complex, with Saudi Arabia's recent military actions against STC positions adding to the friction.

