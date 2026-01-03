Rising Tensions: Saudi Airstrikes Intensify Yemen Conflict
Saudi forces recently launched airstrikes in Yemen's Mukalla, targeting separatist military camps as tensions rise with the UAE-backed separatists. The Southern Transitional Council aims for Southern Yemen's independence, amid strained ties between coalition members Saudi Arabia and the UAE over regional control and political differences.
Saudi forces escalated military actions in Yemen's port city of Mukalla, launching airstrikes on separatist military camps. These strikes come amidst escalating tensions with UAE-backed separatists, seeking independence for Southern Yemen.
The Southern Transitional Council's recent declaration of a new constitution for an independent south has intensified the conflict, leading to multiple Saudi airstrikes and heightening regional disputes.
The conflict has strained relations between Saudi Arabia and UAE, both key coalition members supporting Yemen's government but at odds over strategic territorial interests and control.
