US Deposes Maduro: A New Chapter for Venezuela?

Following a military operation, the US has deposed Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and apprehended him on charges related to narco-terrorism. The operation, although successful in replacing Maduro, raises legal concerns. The US plans to influence Venezuela's oil industry while seeking a cooperative interim leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tense calm envelopes Venezuela after a US military operation led to the deposition of President Nicolas Maduro, who is now facing criminal charges in New York. President Donald Trump announced plans for the US to oversee the South American nation and capitalize on its abundant oil resources.

Maduro and his wife arrived at a New York airport on Saturday to confront US accusations of their involvement in a narco-terrorism conspiracy. This marks a culmination of the Trump administration's strategy to replace Venezuela's leadership, reminiscent of past American initiatives such as the 2003 Iraq invasion. Legal experts are questioning the operation's legality due to its lack of congressional authorization. Meanwhile, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is calling for Maduro's release and the right to lead.

In discussions about the country's future, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem expressed a clear message to Vice President Rodriguez: lead effectively or step aside to foster a free Venezuela. Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized utilizing control over Venezuela's oil industry to drive political change, aiming for both Venezuelan prosperity and safeguarding US national interests.

