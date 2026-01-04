China Confronts US Over Venezuela: A Diplomatic Tension

In a striking diplomatic stance, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized the United States' capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, voicing strong opposition to Washington's actions. His comments were made during talks with Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Beijing, as part of the 7th China-Pakistan strategic dialogue.

Wang emphasized that China opposes any nation assuming the role of 'world police' and infringing on another country's sovereignty. His critique aligns with the broader Chinese strategy of advocating for adherence to international law and resisting unilateral military actions.

The dialogue also highlighted the robust relationship between China and Pakistan, with both nations committing to deepen ties and celebrate their 75th anniversary of bilateral relations. Despite Pakistan's recent engagement with the US, it reaffirmed its commitment to China, signaling the enduring strength of their partnership.

