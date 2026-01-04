Left Menu

China Confronts US Over Venezuela: A Diplomatic Tension

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during talks with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister in Beijing. China, opposing the role of the US as 'world’s policeman,' reiterated its support for Venezuelan sovereignty, stressing international law's sanctity at the China-Pakistan strategic dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing/Islamabad | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:12 IST
China Confronts US Over Venezuela: A Diplomatic Tension
Wang Yi

In a striking diplomatic stance, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized the United States' capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, voicing strong opposition to Washington's actions. His comments were made during talks with Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Beijing, as part of the 7th China-Pakistan strategic dialogue.

Wang emphasized that China opposes any nation assuming the role of 'world police' and infringing on another country's sovereignty. His critique aligns with the broader Chinese strategy of advocating for adherence to international law and resisting unilateral military actions.

The dialogue also highlighted the robust relationship between China and Pakistan, with both nations committing to deepen ties and celebrate their 75th anniversary of bilateral relations. Despite Pakistan's recent engagement with the US, it reaffirmed its commitment to China, signaling the enduring strength of their partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Outpouring of Grief

Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Ou...

 Global
2
Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free power, Rs 1,500 allowance for women domestic helps

Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free power, Rs 1,500 allowance for wo...

 India
3
Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026