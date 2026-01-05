Mounting Pressure: Pakistanis Demand Torkham Border Reopening

A diverse group of protesters descended on the Landi Kotal region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, demanding the swift reopening of the crucial Torkham border, Dawn reported. Spearheaded by the All Borders Coordinators Council on Sunday, the protest unified various community segments.

This significant gathering saw representation from traders, transporters, tribal elders, daily workers, political activists, and civil society members. It drew attention to the severe ramifications of the border closure with Afghanistan, effective since October 12, disrupting lives and commerce.

Prominent voices, including Malak Roohullah Wazir and Malak Masal Khan, called the closure an "economic murder", noting its drastic effect on tribes reliant on cross-border trade. The area, once an economic hub, now resembles a ghost town with halted commercial activity.

Speakers implored nations to distinguish trade from political issues, emphasizing free movement across borders to ease the economic burden. They urged for tribal elder involvement in future dialogues, stressing historical roles in peace processes.

The Torkham border stands as a pivotal trade route in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, essential for commerce between Pakistan and Central Asia. Its closure reflects wider geopolitical tensions impacting grassroots livelihoods. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)