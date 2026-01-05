Turbulent Times: Venezuela in Crisis After Maduro's Seizure

A senior Venezuelan official announced on Sunday that the government stands firmly behind President Nicolas Maduro despite his capture by the United States, which has caused significant uncertainty about the future of the oil-rich South American nation. Maduro is currently detained in a New York facility awaiting a court appearance on drug charges on Monday. The detention order was orchestrated by U.S. President Donald Trump, who issued the directive from his golfing retreat on Saturday, asserting that the U.S. intended to take control of Venezuela.

In Caracas, top authorities branded the detentions of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as a kidnapping. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello reaffirmed the unity of the revolutionary forces and emphasized that Maduro remains the sole legitimate leader. The operation, which saw dramatic images of Maduro handcuffed and blindfolded, marks Washington's most contentious intervention in Latin America since Panama's invasion 37 years ago.

Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino, speaking on state television, condemned the U.S. action, alleging it resulted in the deaths of soldiers, civilians, and much of Maduro's security in 'cold blood.' To maintain sovereignty, Venezuelan armed forces were mobilized, with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez assuming interim leadership with judiciary approval. Internationally, the move sparked debates over the legality of detaining a foreign head of state, while at home, Maduro's loyalists and opponents responded with varied emotions amid a palpable atmosphere of tension.