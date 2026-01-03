Left Menu

Tense Standoff: Venezuela Resists Foreign Intervention

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino announced the country’s firm stance against foreign troops on Saturday, amid reports from U.S. President Donald Trump stating the capture and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The early morning U.S. attack targeted civilian areas, with ongoing assessments of casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela is standing firm against foreign military presence, as Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino declared in a video released on Saturday. This comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his impending removal from the country.

Padrino reported that a U.S. strike in the early morning hours targeted civilian areas, causing significant concern for the Venezuelan government. The strike seemingly escalates tensions between the two nations.

The Venezuelan government is currently gathering information regarding casualties, with details of those killed and injured yet to be fully disclosed. The incident highlights the fragile geopolitical situation in the region.

