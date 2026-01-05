Viral Cash Video Sparks Political Uproar in West Bengal

A viral video clip showing bundles of currency notes and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader stirred political controversy in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming elections. The clip, widely circulated on social media, allegedly shows illicit cash transactions involving TMC's Mohammad Giasuddin Mondal.

In the video, Mondal is seen with local businessman Rakibul Islam, with cash spread across the table. A voice is overheard discussing payment methods, further fueling allegations of impropriety. Mondal and Islam deny the allegations, asserting the video showcases a legitimate 2022 land transaction and dismissing any wrongdoing.

West Bengal BJP leaders have criticized the TMC, demanding an investigation by central agencies. Meanwhile, TMC leaders promised a probe into the video, with potential action if misconduct is confirmed.