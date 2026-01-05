Debate Heats Up Over Mumbai's Next Mayor: 'Marathi Manoos' at the Forefront
The race for Mumbai's next mayor has intensified, with a focus on electing a 'Marathi manoos' who chants Vande Mataram. Key political parties in Mahayuti are advocating for a candidate dedicated to the city's growth. Meanwhile, political tensions rise as elections draw near.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
The contest for the position of Mumbai's next mayor is intensifying, with Shiv Sena's Shaina NC asserting that the candidate must be a 'Marathi manoos' who chants Vande Mataram.
Mahayuti, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, champions a leadership prioritizing Mumbai's growth, as political debates grow ahead of the elections.
Amidst accusations of divisive politics, the election, set for January 15, sees heightened tensions among parties, each rallying for a mayor who aligns with their vision for the metropolis.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- mayor
- elections
- Shiv Sena
- Marathi Manoos
- Mahayuti
- Shaina NC
- BJP
- NCP
- Devendra Fadnavis
ALSO READ
Democracy Under Siege: Allegations Against Maharashtra's Mahayuti
Marathi Manoos and Vande Mataram: Politics of Mumbai's Mayoral Race
Mahayuti Leaders Criticize Shiv Sena and MNS Manifesto as 'Indigestion Note'
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.
Shinde Criticizes Thackerays Over 'Fake' Marathi Manoos Claims