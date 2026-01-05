Debate Heats Up Over Mumbai's Next Mayor: 'Marathi Manoos' at the Forefront

The contest for the position of Mumbai's next mayor is intensifying, with Shiv Sena's Shaina NC asserting that the candidate must be a 'Marathi manoos' who chants Vande Mataram.

Mahayuti, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, champions a leadership prioritizing Mumbai's growth, as political debates grow ahead of the elections.

Amidst accusations of divisive politics, the election, set for January 15, sees heightened tensions among parties, each rallying for a mayor who aligns with their vision for the metropolis.