Debate Heats Up Over Mumbai's Next Mayor: 'Marathi Manoos' at the Forefront

The race for Mumbai's next mayor has intensified, with a focus on electing a 'Marathi manoos' who chants Vande Mataram. Key political parties in Mahayuti are advocating for a candidate dedicated to the city's growth. Meanwhile, political tensions rise as elections draw near.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The contest for the position of Mumbai's next mayor is intensifying, with Shiv Sena's Shaina NC asserting that the candidate must be a 'Marathi manoos' who chants Vande Mataram.

Mahayuti, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, champions a leadership prioritizing Mumbai's growth, as political debates grow ahead of the elections.

Amidst accusations of divisive politics, the election, set for January 15, sees heightened tensions among parties, each rallying for a mayor who aligns with their vision for the metropolis.

