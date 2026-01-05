Debate Ignites Over Greenland’s Defense Amid U.S. Interest

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed on Monday that Greenland is part of Denmark and suggested the NATO alliance might explore enhancing its defense if necessary.

This statement followed U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated intentions to take control of Greenland, initially expressed during his first term, drawing concerns among NATO allies.

Speaking in Lithuania, Wadephul emphasized that as a NATO member, Denmark's territories, including Greenland, are covered by NATO's defense policies. He hinted at discussions within the alliance if additional security measures are needed, though specifics were not expanded upon.

