Political Controversy Erupts Over Remarks About Bihar Women

The Bihar Congress criticized Girdhari Lal Sahu for allegedly insulting women, and demanded immediate actions against him by the BJP leadership. The controversy arose after a video showing Sahu's derogatory remarks surfaced on social media, prompting calls for responses from top political figures like PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:36 IST
On Monday, the Bihar Congress openly condemned Girdhari Lal Sahu, the spouse of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, over his alleged, controversial remarks about women. The Congress labeled his statements as an insult to the state's 'sisters and daughters.'

During a press briefing, Bihar Congress leader Rajesh Ram urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address their silence on the controversy, wondering why such remarks were left unchecked.

The controversy stemmed from a video circulating online, purportedly capturing Sahu's comments about women from Bihar during an event in Uttarakhand's Almora. Although unverified by PTI, the video suggests derogatory comments by Sahu, causing public outrage and demands for accountability from the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

