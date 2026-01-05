Left Menu

Mass Resignations Rock Goa's AAP After Election Setback

In Goa, several senior leaders, including former state president Amit Palekar, resigned from AAP following a poor performance in recent elections. Palekar and other leaders announced their resignations, citing dissatisfaction with leadership decisions. Despite their departure, Palekar reflected positively on his learning experience with AAP leadership.

In a significant blow to the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa, key leaders including former state unit president Amit Palekar and acting chief Shrikrishna Parab have stepped down from the party's primary membership. Their resignations were announced at a press conference on Monday.

Palekar and previous acting president Parab, along with youth wing leader Rohan Naik, expressed their discontent following the party's recent dismal performance in the Zilla Panchayat elections. The departures highlight internal dissatisfaction after the party managed to secure only one seat out of 42.

Palekar, removed from his position last month, cited the removal and subsequent events as major reasons for his resignation. Parab emphasized his protest against Palekar's dismissal. Despite setbacks, Palekar spoke of valuable lessons learned from prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi.

