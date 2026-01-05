Mass Resignations Rock Goa's AAP After Election Setback
In Goa, several senior leaders, including former state president Amit Palekar, resigned from AAP following a poor performance in recent elections. Palekar and other leaders announced their resignations, citing dissatisfaction with leadership decisions. Despite their departure, Palekar reflected positively on his learning experience with AAP leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a significant blow to the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa, key leaders including former state unit president Amit Palekar and acting chief Shrikrishna Parab have stepped down from the party's primary membership. Their resignations were announced at a press conference on Monday.
Palekar and previous acting president Parab, along with youth wing leader Rohan Naik, expressed their discontent following the party's recent dismal performance in the Zilla Panchayat elections. The departures highlight internal dissatisfaction after the party managed to secure only one seat out of 42.
Palekar, removed from his position last month, cited the removal and subsequent events as major reasons for his resignation. Parab emphasized his protest against Palekar's dismissal. Despite setbacks, Palekar spoke of valuable lessons learned from prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi.
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Goa
- elections
- resignations
- Palekar
- Parab
- Kejriwal
- political
- leadership
- party
ALSO READ
Goa AAP ex-president Amit Palekar, acting state chief Shrikrishna Parab and three other office-bearers resign from party.
If allowed to continue in its present form, SIR will cause irreparable damage, mass disenfranchisement of voters: Mamata to CEC.
For India, sacred relics of Buddha are not merely artefacts, but part of our revered heritage and inseparable part of civilisation: PM Modi.