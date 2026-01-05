US Captures Venezuela's Maduro: Legal and Political Controversies

In a significant military operation, the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, igniting a global debate over the legality and political ramifications of such an action. The operation was the largest U.S. intervention in Latin America since Panama in 1989, sparking intense discussions among international leaders and human rights advocates.

As Maduro faces criminal charges in a New York court, the U.N. is set to scrutinize the legality of the operation. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuela would temporarily be under U.S. control to ensure a stable transition, prompting a mix of praise and criticism from the political sphere.

The move came amid President Trump's holiday routine, an eventful blend of activities reflecting his unique presidential style. The dramatic mission illustrates the unpredictable nature of U.S. foreign policy under Trump's administration, leaving questions about future U.S. actions in Latin America.