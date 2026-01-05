US Tariffs Challenge: India's Russian Oil Gamble Faces Trump Pressure

US President Donald Trump highlighted his dissatisfaction with India's acquisition of Russian oil, signaling that Washington might swiftly increase tariffs on New Delhi. His comments came during a conversation aboard Air Force One.

Trump stated that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed to maintain good relations, the US could economically challenge India by adjusting trade tariffs, with substantial consequences for the Indian economy. Senator Lindsey Graham supported this stance, referring to existing tariffs as a catalyst for India's decreased Russian oil purchases.

Graham emphasized his legislative effort to pressure nations importing Russian oil through high tariffs in order to weaken Russia amidst its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. As India remains a major oil importer, the reduction in Russian imports reflects significant geopolitical tensions influencing global oil trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)