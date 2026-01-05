Left Menu

US Tariffs Challenge: India's Russian Oil Gamble Faces Trump Pressure

US President Donald Trump warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about raising tariffs due to India's purchase of Russian oil. Senator Lindsey Graham mentioned a tariff bill targeting countries buying Russian oil, and that India was buying less Russian oil due to US pressure and sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump highlighted his dissatisfaction with India's acquisition of Russian oil, signaling that Washington might swiftly increase tariffs on New Delhi. His comments came during a conversation aboard Air Force One.

Trump stated that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed to maintain good relations, the US could economically challenge India by adjusting trade tariffs, with substantial consequences for the Indian economy. Senator Lindsey Graham supported this stance, referring to existing tariffs as a catalyst for India's decreased Russian oil purchases.

Graham emphasized his legislative effort to pressure nations importing Russian oil through high tariffs in order to weaken Russia amidst its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. As India remains a major oil importer, the reduction in Russian imports reflects significant geopolitical tensions influencing global oil trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

