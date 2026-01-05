Controversy Erupts Over Unopposed Victories in Maharashtra Civic Polls

Controversy has erupted in Maharashtra as the Bombay High Court is set to hear a case regarding civic election results in 68 seats where nominees have claimed unopposed victories. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has criticized the alleged coercion of opposition candidates into withdrawing nominations as a breach of democratic principles.

With the civic election campaign intensifying, Maharashtra's political landscape is witnessing deepening divisions. Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena condemned the unopposed victories, urging the State Election Commission to annul these results. Countering these claims, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed public mandate and accused opponents of evading imminent defeat.

The unfolding drama saw contributions from prominent figures including Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who called for 'None of the Above' (NOTA) to be available where uncontested victories occur. Critics argue the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti is manipulating democracy, while some defend the unopposed wins as beneficial to democratic advancement.