Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Unopposed Victories in Maharashtra Civic Polls

The Bombay High Court is involved in a dispute over 'unopposed' victories in Maharashtra civic polls. MNS leader Avinash Jadhav claims opposition candidates were coerced into withdrawing nominations, violating constitutional mandates. The controversy has sparked demands for investigation and highlighted divisions among political factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:52 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Unopposed Victories in Maharashtra Civic Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has erupted in Maharashtra as the Bombay High Court is set to hear a case regarding civic election results in 68 seats where nominees have claimed unopposed victories. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has criticized the alleged coercion of opposition candidates into withdrawing nominations as a breach of democratic principles.

With the civic election campaign intensifying, Maharashtra's political landscape is witnessing deepening divisions. Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena condemned the unopposed victories, urging the State Election Commission to annul these results. Countering these claims, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed public mandate and accused opponents of evading imminent defeat.

The unfolding drama saw contributions from prominent figures including Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who called for 'None of the Above' (NOTA) to be available where uncontested victories occur. Critics argue the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti is manipulating democracy, while some defend the unopposed wins as beneficial to democratic advancement.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

 United States
2
Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveiled

Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveile...

 India
3
Attempted Break-in at VP JD Vance's Ohio Home

Attempted Break-in at VP JD Vance's Ohio Home

 Global
4
Sovereignty Steadfast: Mexico's Stance Against U.S. Intervention

Sovereignty Steadfast: Mexico's Stance Against U.S. Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026