BJP's Ameet Satam Accuses Uddhav Thackeray of Massive Corruption
BJP leader Ameet Satam attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over allegations of large-scale corruption and insults to the Marathi community. Satam accused Thackeray of mismanagement during his tenure as Chief Minister and cited irregularities involving infrastructure and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a charged political attack, BJP leader Ameet Satam accused Uddhav Thackeray of orchestrating extensive corruption and disrespecting the Marathi community. Satam criticized Thackeray's handling of infrastructure issues and alleged misappropriation involving the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's budget.
State minister Ashish Shelar echoed Satam's sentiments, challenging Thackeray's legitimacy over claims regarding unopposed election results. Shelar highlighted Thackeray's own unopposed ascent to the legislative council in 2020.
Satam alleged that public funds were misused during Thackeray's administration, pointing to dubious COVID-19 policies and claims of extortion from business owners. Despite significant expenditures, he contended that Mumbai's infrastructure declined under Thackeray's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
