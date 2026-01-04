Punjab AAP Leader Blasts SGPC Over Missing Sacred Texts Controversy
AAP leader Baltej Pannu criticized SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami for opposing an FIR registration over missing sacred texts. Pannu highlighted administrative failures in tracing the 328 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib, accusing SGPC of inconsistent policies and questioning its cooperation with the police investigation.
- Country:
- India
AAP leader Baltej Pannu has condemned the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami for resisting the filing of an FIR concerning 328 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib. Pannu accused the apex gurdwara body of failing in its duty to find the sacred texts.
In response, Dhami accused the AAP government of overreaching into SGPC's legal jurisdiction, claiming political motives. Pannu countered these remarks by challenging the SGPC's inconsistency in handling legal matters, citing previous instances where FIRs were registered at SGPC's request.
The ongoing controversy stems from the disappearance of 'saroops' in 2020, which sparked significant debate and led to several SGPC officials found guilty of misconduct following an inquiry ordered by the Akal Takht.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sukhbir Badal Criticizes AAP Over FIR Against Journalists
Massive Fire Engulfs Railway Station Parking, Hundreds of Two-Wheelers Gutted
Maneka Gandhi Calls for Nationwide Ban on Firecrackers to Curb Pollution
Uttar Pradesh Unveils State's First Braille Library with Over 4,000 Books
Arrest in Malegaon: Two Men Caught with Illegal Firearms