Punjab AAP Leader Blasts SGPC Over Missing Sacred Texts Controversy

AAP leader Baltej Pannu has condemned the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami for resisting the filing of an FIR concerning 328 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib. Pannu accused the apex gurdwara body of failing in its duty to find the sacred texts.

In response, Dhami accused the AAP government of overreaching into SGPC's legal jurisdiction, claiming political motives. Pannu countered these remarks by challenging the SGPC's inconsistency in handling legal matters, citing previous instances where FIRs were registered at SGPC's request.

The ongoing controversy stems from the disappearance of 'saroops' in 2020, which sparked significant debate and led to several SGPC officials found guilty of misconduct following an inquiry ordered by the Akal Takht.

