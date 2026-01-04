Left Menu

Punjab AAP Leader Blasts SGPC Over Missing Sacred Texts Controversy

AAP leader Baltej Pannu criticized SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami for opposing an FIR registration over missing sacred texts. Pannu highlighted administrative failures in tracing the 328 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib, accusing SGPC of inconsistent policies and questioning its cooperation with the police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:59 IST
Punjab AAP Leader Blasts SGPC Over Missing Sacred Texts Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Baltej Pannu has condemned the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami for resisting the filing of an FIR concerning 328 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib. Pannu accused the apex gurdwara body of failing in its duty to find the sacred texts.

In response, Dhami accused the AAP government of overreaching into SGPC's legal jurisdiction, claiming political motives. Pannu countered these remarks by challenging the SGPC's inconsistency in handling legal matters, citing previous instances where FIRs were registered at SGPC's request.

The ongoing controversy stems from the disappearance of 'saroops' in 2020, which sparked significant debate and led to several SGPC officials found guilty of misconduct following an inquiry ordered by the Akal Takht.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maduro's Drug Empire: A Courtroom Drama Unfolds

Maduro's Drug Empire: A Courtroom Drama Unfolds

 Global
2
Tragic Day in Odisha: Multiple Accidents Claim Seven Lives

Tragic Day in Odisha: Multiple Accidents Claim Seven Lives

 India
3
Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

 Global
4
The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026