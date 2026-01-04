Left Menu

Punjab SIT Cracks Down on Missing Guru Granth Sahib Copies

The Punjab Police's special investigation team has intensified its probe into the disappearance of 328 sacred 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib. The SIT has seized digital devices and incriminating documents during multiple raids and arrested two individuals involved. Further investigations and arrests are anticipated as the case unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chanchal | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:46 IST
In an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of sacred 'saroops,' the Punjab Police's special team has taken significant action. The team conducted raids at 14 locations, seizing digital devices and financial records crucial to the case.

The special investigation team arrested Kanwaljit Singh, following the earlier arrest of chartered accountant Satinder Singh Kohli. The arrests followed raids in multiple cities, including Amritsar and Chandigarh, where further scrutiny of financial documents is planned.

The police registered an FIR in December against 16 individuals. The situation escalated following accusations of political interference by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, generating controversy as the investigations continue.

