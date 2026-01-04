Punjab SIT Cracks Down on Missing Guru Granth Sahib Copies

In an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of sacred 'saroops,' the Punjab Police's special team has taken significant action. The team conducted raids at 14 locations, seizing digital devices and financial records crucial to the case.

The special investigation team arrested Kanwaljit Singh, following the earlier arrest of chartered accountant Satinder Singh Kohli. The arrests followed raids in multiple cities, including Amritsar and Chandigarh, where further scrutiny of financial documents is planned.

The police registered an FIR in December against 16 individuals. The situation escalated following accusations of political interference by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, generating controversy as the investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)