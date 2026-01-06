Maduro's Capture Sparks Diplomatic Tumult: A Clash of Power and Sovereignty

In a dramatic courtroom declaration, Nicolás Maduro asserted his position as Venezuela's rightful leader, vehemently protesting his capture by the US and pleading not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges. The proceedings in Manhattan signify one of the most significant US prosecutions involving a foreign head of state in recent history.

Both Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appeared in court under stringent security measures, following their capture and transport from Brooklyn. As their legal battle ensues, Maduro's defense contends his immunity as a head of state, arguing against the legality of his arrest and detention.

This case intertwines with broader diplomatic tensions, as the US seeks to exert influence over Venezuela following a disputed election. President Trump's administration, claiming the mantle to 'run' the country, faces international scrutiny over its unilateral actions and their implications for global political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)