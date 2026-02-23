Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to dispatch a hospital ship to the territory. Nielsen reaffirmed Greenland's commitment to providing free public healthcare for its citizens, noting it as a deliberate policy choice.
The rejection comes amid ongoing diplomatic talks among Greenland, Denmark, and the U.S. aimed at easing tensions that have arisen within the NATO alliance over Trump's aspirations for the Arctic region.
Nielsen expressed openness to cooperation with the U.S. but criticized Trump's approach to foreign policy, suggesting discussions should be direct rather than conducted through social media posts. The decision aligns with news of a recent medical evacuation involving a U.S. submarine near Greenlandic waters.
