Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh's Legacy

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan found himself embroiled in controversy after comments about erasing the legacy of late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh in Latur ahead of local civic polls. Chavan swiftly apologized to Deshmukh's son, asserting that his remarks were not politically motivated.

The backlash from Congress leaders, including Deshmukh's son Amit and actor Riteish Deshmukh, was immediate. They argued that Chavan's words diminished Deshmukh's contributions and deeply hurt the sentiments of Latur residents. The Deshmukh family firmly believes that Vilasrao's legacy is unforgettable and remains etched in the minds of the people.

Despite the criticism, Chavan emphasized the need to prioritize civic amenities over past political figures in the elections. He insisted on the importance of addressing local issues quickly and effectively, even as the Congress and the Deshmukh family continue to decry his earlier statements as disrespectful to Vilasrao's enduring memory.

