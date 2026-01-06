Left Menu

Political Scion in Hit-and-Run Controversy

Balwant Singh, son of BJP MLA Renuka Singh, was arrested after a hit-and-run incident involving a motorcycle left one person seriously injured. The arrest occurred after the car he was driving allegedly hit a DJ named Tribhuvan Singh. Balwant was released on bail as the offences were bailable.

Raipur | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:58 IST
In a shocking turn of events, Balwant Singh, the son of a prominent BJP leader, was arrested following a hit-and-run case that left a motorcyclist critically injured. The incident has sparked significant public interest and legal proceedings are ongoing.

The 33-year-old, driving a vehicle reportedly owned by a friend, was involved in an accident at Salasar Chowk. The victim, identified as DJ Tribhuvan Singh, remains in serious condition at a local hospital.

Despite the gravity of the charges, Balwant was released on bail due to the bailable nature of the offences. The incident has raised questions about safety and accountability, with further investigations underway.

