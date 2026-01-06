Uttar Pradesh's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Transparent Push for Voter Accuracy

The Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh has commenced a month-long period for electoral claims and objections. This follows the Special Intensive Revision, aiming to rectify inaccuracies in the draft roll. Voters whose names are missing have until February 6, 2026, to file claims for corrections.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has disclosed that the revision excluded 2.89 crore voters. The reasons ranged from duplications, permanent relocations, to deaths. However, 12.55 crore voters have been retained from the previous total of 15.44 crore.

The Election Commission is determined to ensure accuracy in the voter list. Voters can check their names via multiple platforms, including the ECINet app and local booth level officers. Necessary forms for corrections or new entries are available both online and at Voter Registration Centres.