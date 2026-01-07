Left Menu

VB-GRAM-G Act: A Bold Rural Reform Amid Political Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chown Mein announced the VB-GRAM-G Act as a transformative reform to boost rural employment. It offers legal and financial enhancements for rural livelihoods. Critics argue it substitutes MGNREGA, potentially risking rural employment rights while increasing states' financial burdens with a 90:10 funding model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:49 IST
VB-GRAM-G Act: A Bold Rural Reform Amid Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chown Mein has unveiled the VB-GRAM-G Act, a comprehensive reform aimed at boosting rural employment and livelihoods. Announced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Act is designed to place villages, workers, and farmers at the heart of India's development.

Addressing a press conference, Mein refuted opposition claims of the Act being a mere renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He maintained that the revised legislation represents a significant upgrade in rural employment policy, combining transparency, accountability, and technological integration.

Meanwhile, criticisms have emerged, notably from the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, alleging that the VB-GRAM-G Act could undermine rural employment guarantees. Concerns have been raised over potential financial burdens on tribal states due to the new 90:10 funding ratio. Nevertheless, government officials advocate its advantages for financial planning and technology-driven efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Power Play

High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Pow...

 Global
2
US Forces Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker After Pursuit

US Forces Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker After Pursuit

 United States
3
Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit

Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Three-Year-Old Found in Wheat Field

Tragic Loss: Three-Year-Old Found in Wheat Field

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026