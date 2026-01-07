VB-GRAM-G Act: A Bold Rural Reform Amid Political Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chown Mein has unveiled the VB-GRAM-G Act, a comprehensive reform aimed at boosting rural employment and livelihoods. Announced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Act is designed to place villages, workers, and farmers at the heart of India's development.

Addressing a press conference, Mein refuted opposition claims of the Act being a mere renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He maintained that the revised legislation represents a significant upgrade in rural employment policy, combining transparency, accountability, and technological integration.

Meanwhile, criticisms have emerged, notably from the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, alleging that the VB-GRAM-G Act could undermine rural employment guarantees. Concerns have been raised over potential financial burdens on tribal states due to the new 90:10 funding ratio. Nevertheless, government officials advocate its advantages for financial planning and technology-driven efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)