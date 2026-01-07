Left Menu

Remembering Nandigram: A Turning Point in West Bengal Politics

Suvendu Adhikari pays tribute to the victims of the 2007 Nandigram police firing. The incident stirred massive protests against farmland acquisition in West Bengal and significantly influenced the region's political landscape, contributing to the decline of the Left Front government.

Remembering Nandigram: A Turning Point in West Bengal Politics
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, commemorated the victims of the 2007 Nandigram police firing on Wednesday. The event, which resulted in the deaths of three people, marked a significant uprising against land acquisition and played a pivotal role in shifting political dynamics in the state.

In his message on platform X, the BJP leader expressed his homage to the 'immortal martyrs' of the Nandigram Bhumi Raksha Andolan. The incident began with protests against a proposed chemical hub, which triggered police firing and ensuing unrest, subsequently altering West Bengal's political climate.

This event is recognized as a critical moment in the region's history, eventually leading to the decline of the Left Front government, highlighting the profound impact local resistance can have on political trajectories.

