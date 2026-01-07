Left Menu

Council Charges Separatist Leader Amid Yemen Tensions

The council opposing Yemen's Houthi rebels expelled separatist leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi, charging him with treason for avoiding talks in Saudi Arabia. Tensions rise between Saudi-backed forces and UAE-backed STC amid military actions and political strain, affecting relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In a bold move against Yemen's Houthi rebels, an oppositional council announced it expelled the leader of a separatist movement, charging him with treason. The decision follows his reported refusal to attend crucial talks in Saudi Arabia.

The statement, disseminated through SABA news agency, marks the latest tension between Saudi-backed forces and the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which has enjoyed United Arab Emirates' support. STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi is currently unaccounted for, his location unknown.

The unfolding situation has exacerbated the already strained relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Despite their united front against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels holding Sanaa since 2014, competition over regional influence and economic matters continues to drive a wedge between these neighboring Arabian states.

