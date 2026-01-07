Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Satheesan Criticizes Balan's Communal Remarks

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan condemned CPI (M) leader A K Balan's remarks linking UDF to the Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing him of adopting Sangh Parivar tactics to polarize voters before elections. Satheesan challenged Kerala's secularism to resist such divisive strategies, while seeking clarity on the ruling CPI(M)'s stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:40 IST
Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan strongly criticized CPI (M) leader A K Balan on Wednesday for his statements allegedly connecting the United Democratic Front (UDF) with the Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing him of mimicking the strategies of the Sangh Parivar to polarize the state ahead of upcoming elections.

Addressing reporters, Satheesan termed Balan's comments as dangerously communal. Balan, a former Law Minister, had reportedly claimed that the Congress-led UDF would allow the Jamaat-e-Islami to control the Home Department if they come to power post-Assembly elections.

Satheesan accused Balan of replicating strategies similar to those used by the Sangh Parivar in Gujarat years ago, aiming to consolidate votes. He urged the CPI, a major ally of the ruling LDF, to clarify its position on Balan's remarks, and charged the CPI(M) with attempting to create communal divisions for political advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

