Political Tensions Rise as Satheesan Criticizes Balan's Communal Remarks

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan strongly criticized CPI (M) leader A K Balan on Wednesday for his statements allegedly connecting the United Democratic Front (UDF) with the Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing him of mimicking the strategies of the Sangh Parivar to polarize the state ahead of upcoming elections.

Addressing reporters, Satheesan termed Balan's comments as dangerously communal. Balan, a former Law Minister, had reportedly claimed that the Congress-led UDF would allow the Jamaat-e-Islami to control the Home Department if they come to power post-Assembly elections.

Satheesan accused Balan of replicating strategies similar to those used by the Sangh Parivar in Gujarat years ago, aiming to consolidate votes. He urged the CPI, a major ally of the ruling LDF, to clarify its position on Balan's remarks, and charged the CPI(M) with attempting to create communal divisions for political advantage.

