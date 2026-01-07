Political Tensions Rise as Satheesan Criticizes Balan's Communal Remarks
Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan condemned CPI (M) leader A K Balan's remarks linking UDF to the Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing him of adopting Sangh Parivar tactics to polarize voters before elections. Satheesan challenged Kerala's secularism to resist such divisive strategies, while seeking clarity on the ruling CPI(M)'s stance.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan strongly criticized CPI (M) leader A K Balan on Wednesday for his statements allegedly connecting the United Democratic Front (UDF) with the Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing him of mimicking the strategies of the Sangh Parivar to polarize the state ahead of upcoming elections.
Addressing reporters, Satheesan termed Balan's comments as dangerously communal. Balan, a former Law Minister, had reportedly claimed that the Congress-led UDF would allow the Jamaat-e-Islami to control the Home Department if they come to power post-Assembly elections.
Satheesan accused Balan of replicating strategies similar to those used by the Sangh Parivar in Gujarat years ago, aiming to consolidate votes. He urged the CPI, a major ally of the ruling LDF, to clarify its position on Balan's remarks, and charged the CPI(M) with attempting to create communal divisions for political advantage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Satheesan
- Balan
- CPI(M)
- UDF
- Jamaat-e-Islami
- Sangh Parivar
- elections
- Kerala
- communal
- politics
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Ahead of Municipal Elections
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai's Civic Body Elections
Political Controversy Erupts Over Unopposed Civic Elections in Thane
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Student Union Elections Reform
Erosion of Democracy: Allegations of Intimidation in Andhra Pradesh Elections