BJP's Bold Alliances: Power Play in Maharashtra's Civic Councils

In Maharashtra, the BJP formed post-poll alliances with rivals Congress and AIMIM in some municipal councils, sparking controversy within its ranks. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disapproved of these moves, highlighting a tension between local decisions and central party directives, amid accusations of opportunism and betrayal from its ally, Shiv Sena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra is facing internal strife after forming controversial alliances with political rivals Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in some municipal councils. These partnerships, deemed strategic for gaining local power, clash with the party's broader ideological stance.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has publicly rejected these alliances, labeling them as breaches of party discipline and warning of disciplinary action against leaders involved. Despite BJP's national mantra of a "Congress-free India," local BJP leaders have justified these alliances as necessary for stable governance.

The party's actions have drawn criticism from its current ally, Shiv Sena, which accuses the BJP of opportunistic behavior aimed at securing municipal power. This development highlights a growing discord within the state's political coalition landscape, as the BJP seeks to consolidate its influence.

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

