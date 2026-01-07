BJP's Bold Alliances: Power Play in Maharashtra's Civic Councils

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra is facing internal strife after forming controversial alliances with political rivals Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in some municipal councils. These partnerships, deemed strategic for gaining local power, clash with the party's broader ideological stance.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has publicly rejected these alliances, labeling them as breaches of party discipline and warning of disciplinary action against leaders involved. Despite BJP's national mantra of a "Congress-free India," local BJP leaders have justified these alliances as necessary for stable governance.

The party's actions have drawn criticism from its current ally, Shiv Sena, which accuses the BJP of opportunistic behavior aimed at securing municipal power. This development highlights a growing discord within the state's political coalition landscape, as the BJP seeks to consolidate its influence.