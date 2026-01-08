Left Menu

60 booked for attack on AIMIM rally, throwing eggs on cops in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-01-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 12:02 IST
60 booked for attack on AIMIM rally, throwing eggs on cops in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Police have registered a case of rioting and unlawful assembly against nearly 60 individuals for allegedly attacking participants in an AIMIM rally here and throwing eggs at police personnel, officials said on Thursday.

Two groups, one of AIMIM and another of a rival candidate, had a confrontation on Wednesday when former MP Imtiaz Jaleel was holding a foot march in the Jinsi area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to campaign for his party's nominees for the upcoming civic polls.

Some members of the rival group allegedly tried to attack the car of AIMIM leader Jaleel, an official said.

The police used appropriate force to control the mob and appealed to the people to go back. However, some people threw eggs at the police personnel, he said.

A case has been registered against 13 identified and 40 to 50 unidentified persons at the Jinsi police station for rioting, unlawful assembly and other offences under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.

