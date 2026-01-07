Touadera Invites Putin: A Strengthening Alliance
President Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit, strengthening their alliance. Having secured a third term, Touadera endorses Russia's significant role, particularly through the Wagner mercenaries, in stabilizing the nation and promoting mining interests.
Faustin-Archange Touadera, the recently re-elected president of the Central African Republic, has extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the nation, according to a report from the Russian state news agency TASS.
Moscow has emerged as a crucial ally for Touadera, especially since 2018 when the Central African Republic became the first country in West and Central Africa to enlist the help of Russia's Wagner mercenaries to combat insurrection by various rebel factions.
Having won a third term, as provisional election results indicate, Touadera praised Putin as a "great leader." The Wagner Group has expressed confidence that Touadera's continuing leadership will support their objectives, including mining interests in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
